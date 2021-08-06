Province looking into case of fire evacuee denied at Vernon hotel despite government voucher

Photo: TripAdvisor

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth says it's "unacceptable" for hotels to not accept evacuee accommodation vouchers as residents flee threatening wildfires.

Farnworth made the comment when questioned by Castanet News about a woman who said she was refused accommodation at Vernon's Riviera Plaza and Conference Centre this week.

"It is just unacceptable for a hotel with a voucher issued by BC Wildfire Service to not honour and accept it," Farnworth responded during Friday's provincial wildfire press conference.

Farnworth said the province would "get on top of that right away" once given the details.

OKIB member Toni Harris says she was given a seven-day accommodation voucher from Emergency Management BC after evacuating her home on the Westside Road reserve.

A large swath of the reserve west of Vernon is under evacuation order or alert after the White Rock Lake wildfire roared to life between Vernon and Kamloops. On Thursday, the fire destroyed much of Monte Lake, to the north of the reserve.

"I was given a voucher for seven days, and they will not honour it," Harris said in a Facebook video that has now been shared hundreds of times.

Harris alleges the hotel refused the voucher because management was "afraid the government is not going to pay them."

Meanwhile, she said the hotel, formerly known as the Village Green Inn, continues to accept vacation bookings while evacuees are turned away.

"I believe that is unfair," said Harris.

Calls to the hotel had every line go directly to voicemail, and the manager's mailbox was full.

Castanet has asked for a response from the organization.

During his press conference, Farnworth took a serious tone in response to the allegation and said the province is using a mix of hotels, group lodging and working with communities to identify gyms, rec centres and other spaces to house the growing number of fire evacuees across the province.

"For most, their preference is to go somewhere they know and to stay with family and friends, and we strongly encourage that as well," he added.

Harris says she borrowed money to pay for one night at the hotel, Thursday.

And today, she says another woman from Falkland, who herself was evacuated, didn't need her room tonight and has given it to Harris.