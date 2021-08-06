OKIB members pull together in face of threatening White Rock Lake wildfire

Staff manning the wildfire roadblock on Westside Road say some residents under evacuation order have been sneaking around the road closure by going through private property.

Conditions Friday on the Okanagan Indian Band reserve were relatively calm as smoke from the nearby White Rock Lake fire was being pushed north, away from homes along Okanagan Lake.

Marti Louis and friends were at Louis Estates gathering family pets from the Six Mile Creek area so they could bring them safety. They had already moved horses off the property.

She said the fire had moved quickly Thursday and that the mood on the reserve is one of concern and unease.

She said everyone feels badly for those on the other side of the fire who lost homes in the Monte Lake area.

Richard Louis said the fire came as close as five kilometres from his home.

He has been busy fireproofing his property.

"We pulled out anything that could burn 25 metres all the way around the home," he said. "And we put a sprinkler on the roof."

He lives in the evacuated Nashwito Creek area.

He and Emery Robins Jr. said they used skidders and other equipment to create their own fire guards before leaving the evacuation area.

People are nervous, said Robins, but the community is pulling together

Traffic controllers at the Louis Estates roadblock say they've been busy turning people back – but not everyone is listening.

"We've had a few go right by, using private property to get around us," said one flagger.

Thursday night, it was raining ash in the area as it "fell like snow."

Capt. Frank Arnouse with the OKIB Fire Department said crews kept eyes on the fire right through the night.

Lightning created by a massive pyrocumulus cloud over the fire sparked a secondary, smaller blaze in steep terrain in the Beau Park area, but he said it is not a threat at the moment.

Arnouse confirmed no homes have burned on the reserve.

He said other fire department members have been keeping boaters away who are trying to access the evacuation area by water.