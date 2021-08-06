Vernon mayor urges residents to be prepared, follow advice of emergency personnel

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's mayor is urging calm as the massive White Rock Lake wildfire rages north of the city.

Mayor Victor Cumming urged residents to follow the advice of emergency personnel.

"The time to fire smart your home is now. The time to create an evacuation plan is now. The time to leave is when you receive an evacuation order," Cumming said in a press release Friday. "If you are under an evacuation alert, be ready to leave at a moment's notice."

Cumming said by staying after an evacuation order has been issued, hold-outs create a greater risk for themselves, their property and especially for the health and safety of firefighters and first responders.

"We really want to thank everyone who has been paying attention to evacuation alerts and orders. We understand that it is a stressful time and being prepared is a critical step in assisting emergency services personnel," he added.

"For those who are not planning ahead, or not heeding the alerts and orders issued, these actions put significant stress on our systems and personnel. These are resources that could be better used elsewhere. Please plan ahead. Please evacuate immediately after receiving notice to do so. Please stay safe."