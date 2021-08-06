Vernon neighbourhoods put on evacuation alert amid fears fire could jump Okanagan Lake

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says crews are being challenged by aggressive fire behaviour and southwesterly winds, gusting upwards of 40 km/hr.

“Predominant fire growth this afternoon has been observed along the eastern perimeter, west of Westside Road,” BCWS said in a 5 p.m. update.

“Rotary-wing resources continue to work where feasible and structure protection personnel are prepared to defend at-risk neighbourhoods.”

“The public is urged to maintain heightened awareness of the evolving situation over the next 24-hours,” BCWS added.

The OKIB has also issued an evacuation alert for the remainder of OKIB IR#1, including the east side of Okanagan Lake. Details and a map can be found here.

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.

The City of Vernon has now issued evacuation alerts for the White Rock Lake wildfire due to the fear of an ember shower causing the blaze to jump Okanagan Lake.

Residents living in neighbourhoods across the lake from where the fire is burning above Westside Road are being told to prepare to leave on short notice.

The alerts are in place for the neighbourhoods of Canadian Lake View Estates, Adventure Bay, Tronson Road, Rise, Turtle Mountain and Blue Jay.

BCWS says the “increasingly aggressive” fire behaviour being seen this afternoon may result in ember showers and spot fires.

"Large fires like the White Rock Lake wildfire often create their own weather patterns. Sometimes with that comes an increase in debris being cast across a significant distance. Sometimes that debris can be large enough and hot enough to create an ember fire," said Vernon fire chief David Lind.

The Okanagan Indian Band issued an update Friday afternoon saying they expect the fire front to reach the Whiteman’s area this evening.

“Please pray for the winds to change direction,” OKIB said, adding no structures have been lost yet, but “that could change today.”

The First Nation urged residents to obey evacuation orders for their own safety. Structural protections teams are already set up and ready to protect the community.

“We want to reiterate how important it is to evacuate now. Flames could reach as high as 400 feet. This is not a defensible fire so please leave now.”

“Please do not underestimate this fire,” OKIB concluded.

Photo: City of Vernon

UPDATE 4:14 p.m.

Gusting winds are causing challenges for firefighters battling the east flank of the White Rock Lake fire that is threatening homes near Westside Rd. north of Killiney Beach.

BC Wildfire Services Officer Hannah Street tells Castanet, "35 km/h gusts out of the west so that really is pushing the fire to the east and that's where we're being challenged."

Street says BCWS has helicopters working the fire but the west winds are pushing it towards Westside Rd.

Some residents on evacuation order have indicated to Castanet that they are not prepared to leave their homes, to which Street responded, "we are a helping profession and we're gonna help people get to safety if that is required, but we're not required to evacuate people who choose not to evacuate, that's not BCWS's responsibility."

Street says if people don't leave an evacuation area there's a good chance they will have no exit and no one will be able to get to you.

"We do have our structure protection personnel along with wildfire firefighters and they are quite effective in the wild and urban interface areas. We'll have to see what happens."

UDPATE 3:20 p.m.

Fire activity on the southeast flank of the White Rock Lake wildfire appears to be picking up considerably.

The fire is now putting up a massive plume of smoke that is blowing north towards Vernon. The increase in activity has taken place gradually over the past hour.

There has been a strong police presence in the Westside Road area north of Fintry, where evacuation orders were served earlier this morning.

ORIGINAL 11:15 a.m.

The Central Okanagan Regional District has issued new evacuation orders for the Killiney Beach including Ewings Landing areas due to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The new order includes 608 properties along Westside Road from 8525 Ewings Landing Road (south end) to 9995 Westside Road (north end), up to the Sugarloaf Forest Service Road turn off. An interactive map is here. Other orders remain in place north of regional district boundaries on the OKIB reserve.

Residents in this extended evacuation area have until 1 p.m. this afternoon to return and gather belongings and all must leave the area by 1 p.m. They must leave the area travelling south on Westside Road as there is no access to the north. An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre for evacuated residents is located at 1480 Sutherland Ave in Kelowna.

Meanwhile, residents in the Beau Park Road area, northeast of Parker Cove, who were ordered to evacuate days ago are feeling pessimistic and abandoned by fire officials.

"We have not seen one helicopter, water bomber or fireman in the area to protect our properties," said resident Mike Keough.

Keough says he and his wife have left their property and belongings and are in Lavington, "I'm pissed."

He said residents on the west side of Okanagan Lake are facing losing their homes to the aggressive and fast-moving fire that is now just a few kilometres away from Westside Rd.

"I fully expect to lose everything we have up there," Keough says.

Responding to the concern, BC Wildfire Services information officer Hannah Street told Castanet, "we are in triage mode."

Firefighters were trying to save property and lives in the Monte Creek area overnight, but Street said wildfire personnel are monitoring the situation closely and are ready to respond.

Keough says some of the residents in the area, including a contract firefighter, are staying put to try and protect their homes.

"They have to do it on their own. They're setting up sprinklers... The fire is right there."

Street emphasized how important it is for those under evacuation orders to leave the area, "as you can see from the Monte Creek fire, our firefighters were put in danger trying to rescue individuals who remained behind. We won't drop our firefighters into situations where there is no exit."