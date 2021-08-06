Police officers from across BC brought in to help with North Okanagan wildfire crisis

Photo: RCMP

Additional RCMP officers from across the province have been deployed to support police operations and wildfire efforts in the North Okanagan.

"In light of the recent expansion of evacuation orders, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP want the public to know we have an adaptive and flexible resource plan in place that ensures delivery of core policing services while considerations for personal safety and property protection in evacuated areas are being met," the local detachment says.

"We want to reassure you that your safety remains a priority for us," says spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"We understand that this is a very stressful time for everyone affected and those who have been evacuated are concerned for the security of their homes and properties."

The BC RCMP’s Division Emergency Operations Centre has deployed officers to the area who are responding to fire-related scenarios including patrolling evacuated neighbourhoods, assisting with safe evacuation, and regular policing duties.

"We are working closely with our partners in government, emergency response, and volunteer agencies to ensure the safety of our communities. We are asking people to be prepared to leave, to evacuate immediately if ordered to, to respect the road closures in place, adhere to instructions issued by emergency personnel, and to stay away from evacuated areas until they are notified that it is safe to return," adds Terleski.

Vernon RCMP also tweeted: "When we knock on the door with an evacuation alert, that's the time to prepare. When we knock on the door with an evacuation order, it is time to GO. If you are under an alert, be ready to leave at a moment's notice. If you are under an order, leave the area immediately."