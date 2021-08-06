White Rock Lake fire sweeps through Monte Lake after crossing Highway 97

Photo: Don Tryon / Monte Lake BC Facebook

In what the BC Wildfire Service is calling "an incredibly volatile situation," the massive White Rock Lake wildfire continued its destructive path Thursday night.

Multiple unofficial reports have been received of widespread devastation in the Monte Lake area, along with word of structures being destroyed.

The wildfire service says the blaze displayed extremely vigorous surface and active crown fire Thursday evening as it grew rapidly, fanned by strong winds, and jumped Highway 97 just south of Monte Lake.

Multiple evacuation orders were issued as the fire spread.

Personnel remained on site through the night to ensure structure protection continuity.

Conditions continue to be windy this morning, with anticipated westerly winds of 15-25 km/h today, gusting upwards of 40 km/h through this evening.

Aerial resources' primary focus over the next 48 hours will be to continue to reduce the rate of spread along the active flanks, as well as ensure the safety of ground personnel.

Fire information officer Hannah Swift told The Canadian Press there is no update on the perimeter of the fire, last measured at 325 square kilometres, because crews were focused overnight on suppressing the blaze and helping people get out of the area.

She said "many" property owners remained in areas under evacuation order, and wildfire crews were working with the RCMP overnight to evacuate them.

"Those who choose not to leave ... put first responders at tremendous risk. Efforts were taken away from actively suppressing the wildfire and protecting structures," the wildfire service said.

Late Thursday night an evacuation order was issued for 303 properties in the Westwold-Monte Lake area that were previously on alert.

Highway 97 remains closed between Salmon River Road and Monte Creek, and on the fire's southeast flank Westside Road is also closed between Pinecrest Road and Six Mile Creek Road.

Reader photos showed the fire had crested the top of the hill above Westside Road and was visible from across Okanagan Lake. It's not known how far the fire has advanced towards homes on Okanagan Indian Band land in the area.

The White Rock Lake blaze is considered the highest priority wildfire in the province at the moment.

Spokesperson Rob Schweitzer said 125 structural protection personnel from 25 fire departments across the province were committed to protect homes in the area as more than 130 firefighters and 13 helicopters work to suppress the blaze.

Environment Canada is calling for showers over most of the province this weekend, possibly aiding firefighting efforts, but the reprieve will likely be short lived as hot, dry weather is expected to return next week.

– with files from The Canadian Press