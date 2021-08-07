City of Vernon urges creation of accommodation plan in case of evacuation

Photo: BCWS

The City of Vernon is recommending residents threatened by the White Rock Lake wildfire burning between Vernon and Kamloops create an accommodation plan in case of evacuation.

They’re advising people that in the event of an evacuation, spaces in commercial hotels and motels may be available, but space is very limited.

Creating alternative accommodation plans such as staying with family, friends or at public campsites could alleviate any additional stress brought on by an evacuation order.



The Vernon ESS Reception Centre is located at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre, 3409 35th Avenue.



They city recommends residents to prepare an emergency plan, make a grab-and-go bag with all necessary items and to prepare your home by undertaking Firesmart activities.

Additional safety reminders from the City of Vernon:

Ensure your vehicle has fuel. The tank should always be at least half full

If you know someone who may not have access to the internet or regular news updates, share emergency preparedness information and resources with them

With limited hotel and camping accommodations available during the high summer season, consider making a plan to stay with family or friends in a safe location, in the event of an evacuation

Know the evacuation stages: