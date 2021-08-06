Kin Race Track in Vernon temporarily closed for firefighter camp; sani-dump stays open

Photo: Victoria Femia

Vernon’s Kin Race Track and land behind Kal Tire Place is temporarily closed to the public due to the site being used for a firefighter camp.

But, RV owners can still use the sani-dump at the corner of the site, with access off 43rd Avenue.

The area is being used as a base of operations for 200 firefighters and support staff responding to wildfires in the North Okanagan, including the massive White Rock Lake blaze.

The camp is anticipated to be operational for the next four to 10 weeks.

Signage will be posted around the park reminding the public of the closure.

The public is also being asked to respect the privacy of fire crews while they get their rest.

The BC Wildfire Service sets up camps where needed to house and feed firefighting personnel and support staff through the duration of an incident.

The camp provides tent sites for firefighters, kitchen facilities, shower and washroom facilities, warehousing, and incident management offices.

Residents who typically use Kin Race Track for recreation or dog walking are encouraged to utilize other parks or trails around the city where dogs are permitted.