42nd Avenue in Vernon closed to traffic for drainage repairs

Photo: City of Vernon

A drainage rehabilitation project is underway at the BX Creek Crossing on 42nd Avenue between 32nd Street (Hwy 97) and 33 Street in Vernon.

The city advises motorists that 42nd Avenue will be closed to through traffic during construction.

Vehicles are encouraged to access 32nd Street from 43rd Avenue. However, pedestrian access will be maintained.

The project will address approximately 21 metres of deteriorating storm culvert, which has required ongoing emergency works to take place.

The work is expected to be completed in late September, and during construction, the BX Creek flow will be bypassed.

The project is funded by the city’s 1.9 per cent infrastructure levy program and is part of the 2021 capital works project plan.