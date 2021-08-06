Armstrong has opened the IPE grounds for wildfire evacuees and hoofed animals

As the saying goes, any port in a storm, and right now that port is in Armstrong.

The North Okanagan community has opened the IPE grounds to wildfire evacuees and their hoofed animals.

Owners are required to provide their own care and oversight for their animals, including water and feed.

Organizers say they do not have the ability to house small animals including poultry, dogs, cats or other pets unless they are contained within their owner’s campsite

For Tim Gibson, knowing there is somewhere to go with his animals is a relief.

“It's very reassuring because we didn't know what we were going to do,” said the father of four Thursday from the fair grounds.

“With the kids we knew we could just go somewhere, it was the horses we were worried about.”

And while having a place to stay eased some worries, the stress of leaving the family home in the path of a wildfire is still very stressful.

Cheryl Bognar and her husband moved to Falkland two months ago, and now has family in Kelowna, Kamloops while she and her husband are in Armstrong caring for their five horses.

“We have been moving for the past two years and we were finally on our last load moved in when we got the evacuation order,” said Bognar. “Half of us are in Kamloops and half of us are in Kelowna.”

Bognar and her husband will be staying at the IPE grounds in an RV.

“Most of our family, our children we have evacuated to Kelowna. My mother, who is 81, is in Kamloops. It's been tough, but we are all safe and happy and well so we're good, we're good,” she said.

Pam Dais and her husband will be able to stay with their horses as well, but this will be no luxury camp out.

“My husband is backing our horse trailer and we're going to stay in the trailer,” said Dais, adding between three families they have 13 horses.

Dais was actually evacuated two weeks ago from the Westwold area and have been staying with relatives until they too were give orders to evacuate.

She said her family has been attending the IPE as visitors and participants for years, so they were comfortable setting up in a familiar setting.

“We lived in the neighbourhood and they went to school here so it feels like home. It's just so nice there was someone that we could call.”

Evacuees are asked to register with local reception centre or online at www.ess.gov.bc.ca prior to arrival.

Facilities include: