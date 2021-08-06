Vernon Proms Music festival kicks off this month with concert series

Photo: Vernon Proms

The sixth annual Vernon Proms Music Festival kicks off this month and is going ahead with 24 live, indoor concerts.

“I am sure we all are exhausted with this year’s heat waves, widespread fires, endless smoke, and pandemic. That’s when music and art are indispensable – they can help to heal our tired souls,” says artistic director Natalia Polchenko.

“I hope that this year’s Proms can bring the much-needed escape from all the latest worries and mark a return to normalcy.”

This year’s festival runs from Aug. 6 to 29 in Vernon and Kelowna.

It features concerts of chamber, baroque, medieval jazz, musical theatre, opera and folk music.

The festival will kick off with a piano recital, “Russian Sonatas,” by Jaeden Izik-Dzurko from Salmon Arm with music by Rachmaninoff and Scriabin on Friday at 7:30 p.m at Vernon Trinity United and on Saturday at Kelowna’s Mary Irwin Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Vernon’s Duo Accord, Glen Goerzen and Andy Brodie, will perform music offerings by Handel, Bach, Sammartini, and more on Aug. 8, at Vernon Trinity United at 2 p.m., by donation.

To keep everybody safe, organizers request everybody wear a mask until seated and when moving around

Head to the Vernon Proms website for the full program, artists biographies, tickets and discounted passes.