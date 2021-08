Photo: RDCO

The public is asked to stay away from Killiney Beach Community Park on the Westside of Okanagan Lake.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has closed public access to the waterfront park.

This is so North Westside Fire Rescue has unrestricted access to fill water tenders and fire trucks in response to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The fire burning between Vernon and Kamloops is threatening Westside Road communities on the east, and Falkland, Monte Lake and Westwold to the north.