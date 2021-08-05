Vernon's Boston Pizza closing temporarily due to COVID case

Photo: Google Street View

Boston Pizza in Vernon will be shutting its doors this weekend due to a positive COVID-19 case.

The restaurant posted to its Facebook page to announce the temporary closure.

“Due to a positive COVID case at our store, we have decided to take extra precautions and will be closed for the weekend to ensure the safety of our staff and community,” management wrote.

The restaurant plans to reopen Aug. 9 at 11 a.m.

Boston Pizza says Interior Health gave it the clearance to open as early as Friday, but management chose to “take extra precautions and stay closed for the weekend instead.”

“Sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding,” the restaurant wrote.