White Rock Lake wildfire is of 'particular concern' to BC Wildfire

UPDATE: 3:25 p.m.

While some wildfire evacuation alerts and orders in B.C. have been downgraded in recent days, the White Rock Lake wildfire burning west of Vernon is now of "particular concern" to the BC Wildfire.

During the province's weekly wildfire update Thursday, BC Wildfire Service's Rob Schweitzer said windy conditions this afternoon and into tomorrow are forecast on the local fire.

“Wind gusts are expected to increase fire activity and challenge suppression efforts along the northeast and eastern flanks,” Schweitzer said.

“Strong winds are forecast again for tomorrow which will continue to challenge our crews and resources.”

This fire season remains particularly bad, with 1,387 fires having burned 573,000 hectares so far across the province. Over the past 10 years, B.C. has seen an average of 797 fires burn 122,000 hectares by this point in the summer. Of the 295 active fires burning, 20 have been determined to be human caused.

But with 3,651 personnel working on fires across B.C., including 1,122 contractors and 612 people from out of province, Schweitzer said he's happy with the resources they currently have.

“In a season like this, when we have so many fires that are in that urban-interface area, we are constantly reassessing our priorities and directing those critical resources to the highest priority areas,” Schweitzer said, noting the White Rock Lake fire is a priority at this time.

“We are always looking for more resources, however we've been very happy with the engagement we are getting with structural fire departments across the province, with our forest industry partners, with the ranching industry and the cattlemen across this province as well as local governments and first nation communities.

“At this time, we're still confident that we have all available resources that meet our operational needs in this province and we will continue to look for other opportunities to bring in more resources as resources come on line and go on to rest and become unavailable to us.”

There remains 4,228 properties evacuated due to fires across B.C., including more than 2,000 from the White Rock Lake fire alone, while another 21,043 properties are under an evacuation alert.

ORIGINAL: 2:25 p.m.

Officials from Emergency Management BC, the BC Wildfire Service, RCMP and public health will provide an update on the wildfire situation in British Columbia Thursday.