Reduced air quality, evacuations stops mail service in parts of North Okanagan

Photo: The Canadian Press

Many communities within the North Okanagan will be without mail delivery today.

Canada Post says it has initiated a red service alert, meaning letter carriers are not being sent out, and deliveries have been suspended for the day.

In an email, Canada Post officials say air quality conditions have made it unsafe. Some communities are also now under evacuation order.

Much of the North Okanagan is affected by the suspension as is Oliver in the South Okanagan.

Those affected communities include:

Oliver

Falkland

Westwold

Monte Lake

Parts of West Vernon (Postal codes starting with V1T, V1B and V1H)

Affected customers in Vernon can pick up their mail at the post office located at 3101 32nd Avenue.

Full mail delivery has been restored to Kaleden, Okanagan Falls, Osoyoos and Penticton.

"We continue to assess the situation and delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so."