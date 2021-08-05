Liberal Shelley Desautels announces candidacy in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Photo: Contributed

The federal Liberals have their candidate in North Okanagan-Shuswap for an anticipated election this fall.

Shelley Desautels is seeking to become MP and unseat Tory incumbent Mel Arnold.

"Having grown up in Vernon and living with my husband and two teenage children in Salmon Arm for the past seven years, I have spent my entire life as part of the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding," says Desautels.

"I have deeply rooted myself into the communities and will work hard to support our region."

Desautels teaches mapping and data analysis as part of the Geographic Information Systems certificate program at Okanagan College.

She also owns her own mapping company, where she works with Indigenous community forests and serves on the BC Community Forest Association board.

Her community involvement includes serving as vice-president of the Salmon Arm Boxing for Wellness Society, a director of the Shuswap Cycling Club, and as service officer for the Royal Canadian Legion branch in Salmon Arm.

"Right now, we are still working through the pandemic. There are still many issues that are facing citizens of our community that are making it hard, such as the cost, access, and availability of child care. A housing crisis is hurting many communities, making it hard for people to get into affordable housing, and considering the horrific events of the residential schools, truth and reconciliation is of utmost importance," says Desautels.

"We also can't ignore the smoke that is surrounding our communities, which is a reminder every day that climate change is real and real action needs to be taken."

Desautels says he wants to put the riding "back on the map."

"I will make sure that Ottawa knows who we are and understands the uniqueness of our riding," she added.