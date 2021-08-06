Province building another 52-unit supportive housing complex in Vernon

Photo: File photo

More supportive housing is coming to Vernon for those at risk of homelessness.

Construction will soon begin on a 52-unit supportive housing project.

"Housing is a basic need of everyone ... These additional units will have a significant impact on the lives of people who will call this place home for years to come,” said Harwinder Sandhu, Vernon-Monashee MLA.

The Crossings @ 35th will provide 52 units, including three one-bedroom units for couples and eight accessible or adaptable units. Each unit will include a private washroom and kitchen.

Located at 3500 27th St., the building will be the second and final phase of the 52-unit My Place supportive housing development, which opened to residents in 2019.

The Crossings will be operated by Turning Points Collaborative Society, which operates several other temporary and permanent supportive homes and shelters in Vernon and around the Okanagan, including My Place.

Staff will be on site 24 hours a day to provide supports such as daily meals, skills training and access to work placement, as well as health, mental health and addictions services.

“We are grateful to be a part of this incredible project,” said executive director Randene Wejr. “We knew when the original announcement was made last summer for this additional supportive housing project that the need for housing was high. But now, at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the midst of a housing and opioid crisis, the need has grown exponentially.”

The building will include a commercial kitchen, dining room, laundry and storage space. Landscaped outdoor spaces will provide definition between private and public areas surrounding the building for the privacy and safety of the residents.

“Since the opening of My Place, we have heard many stories from residents about the positive impact supportive housing has had on their lives,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “Safe, accessible and secure housing is a critical piece of the puzzle when addressing community needs.”

The province is providing $14.6 million for the project through the Building BC: Supportive Housing Fund and will provide approximately $1.2 million in annual operating funding.

People are expected to start moving into their homes in spring 2022.