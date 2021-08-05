Armstrong IPE grounds to house White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees

Photo: IPE

Armstrong and Spallumcheen are opening their doors for evacuees from the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Both have activated emergency social services as host communities.

The Interior Provincial Exhibition fairgrounds in Armstrong are being mobilized to house evacuees with camp sites being set up within the grounds and livestock facilities opened for those with animals.

Evacuees are asked to register with local reception centre or online at www.ess.gov.bc.ca prior to arrival.

Facilities include:

15 hook-up sites with water and electricity left (bring your own hoses and power cords)

Up to 40 spots left for those that are fully self contained with water and a generator

A sani dump is available off site at the Kinsmen Campground

Washrooms and showers

Livestock facilities (cows, horses, small hooved animals)

Site security

Owners are required to provide their own care and oversight for their animals, including water and feed.

Organizers say they do not have the ability to house small animals including poultry, dogs, cats or other pets unless they are contained within their owner’s campsite.