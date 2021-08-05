Vernon puts out call for emergency reception centre volunteers as wildfire evacuations climb

Photo: Jon Manchester

More volunteers are needed to help wildfire evacuees in Vernon.

The City of Vernon is seeking to recruit and train additional volunteers to assist with its Emergency Support Services program and reception centre operations.

The Vernon ESS Reception Centre is accepting residents who have been evacuated due to the White Rock Lake wildfire burning between Vernon and Kamloops. The fire has forced multiple evacuations on the Okanagan Indian Band, Falkland, Westwold and Monte Lake.

Volunteers will help connect evacuees with basic needs such as food, shelter and essential items.

"Given the immediate need to place volunteers in the reception centre to help with evacuee registrations and service referrals, the city is working to expedite the application and training process and will be providing volunteer training over the next several days," the city says.

A variety of volunteer positions are available, including data entry, evacuee registration, preparation of service referrals, and program support.

If you are interested in volunteering, apply here.

If you have a specific skill set you can offer, indicate that on your application form.

All applications will be thoroughly reviewed and vetted and necessary training will be provided.