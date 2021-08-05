Communities ordered evacuated in advance of winds at White Rock Lake wildfire

Photo: BCWS

Firefighters are expecting a challenge today in the battle against the massive White Rock Lake wildfire, burning south of Westwold.

The 32,500-hectare fire prompted a wave of new evacuation orders and alerts on Wednesday night from four regional districts and the Okanagan Indian Band. It has gradually over the past week become one of the most dangerous wildfires in B.C.

Westwold, Monte Lake, Falkland and a larger portion of the OIB reserve were told to leave their homes after a day of increased fire activity and winds expected today.

The forecast is calling for 25 km/hr southwesterly winds, gusting upwards of 40 km/hr, starting as early as this afternoon.

“Wind gusts are expected to increase fire activity and challenge suppression efforts along the northeast and east flanks,” BCWS said on social media Wednesday night.

Fire officials are urging the public to pay attention to the “evolving situation” over the next 36 hours.

New mapping published by BCWS on Wednesday night shows the north flank of the fire roughly two kilometres from Highway 97 at Westwold. DriveBC is reporting the roadway is still open, but stopping anywhere in the fire zone is prohibited.

On the other side of the fire, the southeast flank was about 8.5 kilometres from Westside Road on Wednesday morning at last estimate. Westside Road is closed through the evacuation zone and police are patrolling.

In the south, crews were being challenged yesterday by rough terrain and a fire burning too hot to attack from the ground, but things stabilized somewhat by the evening. With the change in winds, concern has turned to the northeast.

Structural protection units have been deployed in threatened areas.

Because the fire is straddling regional district boundaries, evacuees are being scattered across the BC Interior. Evacuees from the Falkland and Cedar Hill areas, within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, are heading to Salmon Arm.

In Monte Lake and Westwold, the Thompson Nicola Regional District is asking evacuees to register in Kamloops. The Okanagan Indian Band is suggesting evacuees to head to the north end of their reserve at Head of the Lake Hall.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is asking evacuees from the rural area placed under order Wednesday night to seek support in Vernon.

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan was the only local government to not issue additional alerts or orders on Wednesday night, but are still in the process of trying to convince a large number of residents staying behind in Westshore Estates to leave.

There are now 136 firefighters (99 from Quebec), 11 helicopters, 43 pieces of heavy equipment and a variety of other support and logistics staff assigned to the fire.

This story will be updated throughout the day.