Vernon animal auxiliary helping evacuate 130 cats from Falkland area rescue group as wildfire threatens

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

There's that old saying about herding cats to describe a difficult situation.

Gena Barzan with the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store in Vernon says the Pawprints Foundation animal rescue near Falkland is being evacuated at this moment due to the White Rock Lake wildfire, and they have 130 cats in need of a temporary home.

"We're pleading with the public. If anyone has a warehouse or empty building we can use until this fire situation is over," Barzan said Friday morning.

Pawprints is located on Chase-Falkland Road, near the community that was evacuated Wednesday night.

"We're moving right now, and volunteers are doing their best to relocate the cats to locations all over the place," said Barzan.

The cats are going to temporary foster homes, but she says it would be much faster and simpler if a single location van be found.

The group is also in need of cages, cat carriers, leashes and other materials to ease the evacuation.

Meanwhile, the animal auxiliary is also collecting feed and other materials to help owners of evacuated livestock.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

Gena Barzan is in desperate need of animal food.

Barzan operates the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store in Vernon, which is quickly running out of supplies for wildfire evacuees and their animals.

“We are in desperate need of everything,” says Barzan, who helped 15 evacuees on Wednesday alone.

As more evacuees arrive from wildfires throughout the region, many are bringing their animals with them – from cats and dogs to livestock.

The auxiliary is looking for all manner of dog food, cat food, cat litter, litter boxes, litter scoops, animal crates as well as livestock feed, including chicken scratch, chicken feed, salt licks, hog feed, goat feed and duck feed.

“We have barely any food or anything left for animals and we are in desperate need.”

Barzan is also trying to help pet owners.

“And if people could, we are collecting tents, cots and sleeping bags also,” said Barzan, adding this will allow people to camp with their pets so they won't have to be separated.

Donations can be dropped off at the thrift store behind Diner on 6 across from Polson Park Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Financial donations to help evacuees can be made through the Horse Protection Society based out of Langley.

For information email Sharon at [email protected].