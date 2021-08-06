Vernon animal auxiliary doing what it can to help wildfire evacuees

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Gena Barzan is in desperate need of animal food.

Barzan operates the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store in Vernon, which is quickly running out of supplies for wildfire evacuees and their animals.

“We are in desperate need of everything,” says Barzan, who helped 15 evacuees on Wednesday alone.

As more evacuees arrive from wildfires throughout the region, many are bringing their animals with them – from cats and dogs to livestock.

The auxiliary is looking for all manner of dog food, cat food, cat litter, litter boxes, litter scoops, animal crates as well as livestock feed, including chicken scratch, chicken feed, salt licks, hog feed, goat feed and duck feed.

“We have barely any food or anything left for animals and we are in desperate need.”

Barzan is also trying to help pet owners.

“And if people could, we are collecting tents, cots and sleeping bags also,” said Barzan, adding this will allow people to camp with their pets so they won't have to be separated.

Donations can be dropped off at the thrift store behind Diner on 6 across from Polson Park Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Financial donations to help evacuees can be made through the Horse Protection Society based out of Langley.

For information email Sharon at [email protected].