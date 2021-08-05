Funtastic Sports Society helps fund new scoreboards for parks around Vernon

Photo: Funtastic Society

Brand-new scoreboards are hitting baseball fields throughout the North Okanagan, thanks to the Funtastic Sports Society.

Despite the organization being unable to hold its annual tournament and music festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it still helped fund new scoreboards as part of the society's mandate to build a better community through sport.

The scoreboards went up late last week at locations including Lakeview Park and Marshall Fields.

“It helps support the kids, they feel proud playing on their field and seeing the board, and it kind of helps give a better way to watch the game, too,” says Darcy Sochan, president of the Funtastic Society.

City of Vernon councillor Akbal Mund, a Funtastic board member, was proud to see the new scoreboards. He took to Facebook to show his appreciation.

“Two new scoreboards at Lakeview Park. This is why we enjoy putting on Funtastic every year up at DND, our future players!” Mund posted to Facebook with pictures of the scoreboards.