Dallas Green of City and Colour going on tour with show stop in Vernon

Singer-songwriter Dallas Green of Canadian band City and Colour is coming to Vernon this November.

Green announced support for tour dates that will kick off in Vancouver on Nov. 12 and culminate with five shows at the historic Massey Hall in Toronto in December.

During the tour, Green will perform intimate, solo live concerts featuring songs from his vast award-winning catalogue in 12 Canadian cities, on the heels of a recently announced U.S. tour in September and October.

This is the singer's first solo tour since the pandemic brought live entertainment to a halt.

City and Colour partnered with PLUS1 to collect $1 from every ticket sold, which will be donated to Indspire.

To date, Green has donated over $80,000, to Indspire’s Building Brighter Futures Scholarship program, through the City and Colour Indigenous Student Bursary and the Alexis on Fire Indigenous Music Bursary, which were established in 2019.

The goal is to support students as they complete their education and achieve academic success.

Green will perform in Vernon on Nov. 18 at the Performing Arts Centre, with Ben Rodgers.

He has shows in Vancouver on Nov. 12 and 13 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatres and will then make his way to Victoria for Nov. 15 and 16 at the Royal Theatre.

For a full list of dates and shows, click here.