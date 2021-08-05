Downtown Vernon Association to survey visitors on success of 2900 Plaza

Photo: Jon Manchester

The Downtown Vernon Association plans to survey guests on the 2900 Plaza and gather feedback from downtown business members to chart the success of the closure on 30th Avenue.

Executive director Susan Lehman acknowledged "some challenges" at the beginning of the program, including an unprecedented heat wave and "less-than-ideal air quality" for outside activity, but added organizers "are learning on the ground each day what is working, what is not, understanding more about the various expectations of the project, which elements could contribute to activation, and how the public and businesses are responding to this shared space."

A few weeks into the pilot initiative, work continues to enliven the vision for the pedestrian plaza by adding activity and "creating an outdoor experience amidst Vernon’s urban heart."

The DVA has added temporary staff member Owen Pawulski to support the project on site. Owen has been greeting visitors, keeping the area clean and tidy, and co-ordinating daytime activities for guests.

The DVA thanked businesses and organizations that have donated resources to the 2900 Plaza, including: the City of Vernon, NorVal Rentals, Elephant Storage, The Med, Okanagan Regional Library, Beach Radio, Towne Theatre/Okanagan Screen Arts Society, Floppy Shots Mobile Mini-Golf (& Backyard Games), Funtastic Sports Society,Total Restoration, Kalagan Outdoor Design, Expressions of Time, Tourism Vernon, DJ Lunchboxx, and Castanet.

Local entertainers have also contributed significantly, with live music and entertainers being well received by visitors.

The DVA continues to seek collaborations with other stakeholders to make use of the space as a vibrant public area.

The block will remain closed to vehicles until after the September long weekend.

The DVA also thanked Amanda Watson with the City of Vernon for her efforts in co-ordinating the various municipal departments to make the closure possible.