Firefighter camp taking shape at Vernon's Kin Racetrack in support of White Rock Lake blaze

Victoria Femia

Setup has begun on a firefighter camp at Vernon’s Kin Racetrack, and it is expected be up and running by this weekend.

The site will act as temporary housing for about 200 firefighters and support staff battling the White Rock Lake wildfire between Kamloops and Vernon.

Fencing is now up around its perimeter, and fire information officer Shannon Street says equipment is on the way.

BC Wildfire Service crews will live on site for the next several weeks.

“It usually does take a few days to pull in all the resources, so we generally bring in office trailers, kitchen trailers, some warehouses for equipment, that type of thing,” Street said Wednesday.

She expects the camp to be fully operational by Sunday.

The camp will provide housing for BC Wildfire staff, structure protection staff from various fire departments, as well as support staff and contractors.

At this time, the camp is specifically assigned to the White Rock Lake wildfire, however, that could change depending on possible future fires.

“It sort of depends on the future state of where other fires may or may not pop up. We do like to have camps strategically placed so that they are at a convenient location as well as a safe location for any wildfire that they’re resourcing,” said Street.

BCWS is asking that the public stay away from Kin Racetrack while crews are stationed there.

“We do ask that people give privacy to the firefighters. They work very hard during the day, and when they come back to camp in the evenings, they do need to get their rest and have some privacy,” said Street.

Access to the site is for authorized personnel only.