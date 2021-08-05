Kal Lake nearing low water levels not seen in decades

A dry spring followed by record-breaking heat and little rain has left Okanagan lakes unusually low.

Kalamalka Lake is nearing levels not seen in decades.

“Kal Lake is really low and, of course, all of the lakes are low. I suspect it is the lowest since the 1970s,” says Shaun Reimer with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

Reimer runs the dam in Penticton which regulates the level of Okanagan Lake.

Reimer says part of the problem is there was a large snowpack this year and over the past few years there has been a lot of rain in the spring, which combined to generate concern about flooding – as has happened in recent years.

“That's kind of what we prepared for,” says Reimer, adding all early signs pointed to high lake levels this year.

But Mother Nature threw officials a curveball, and high temperatures and low rainfall played a big role in lowering water levels.

An outflow dam on Kal Lake in Coldstream is used to help control its level, and water is still flowing through it to feeds Vernon Creek, which empties into Okanagan Lake – which is also low this year.

Reimer says even if the Kal Lake dam were to be closed, it would have little impact on the lake's level.

“The bulk of the drop on Kal Lake is not because of the water we are sending down through the dam,” said Reimer. “It is really due to withdrawals and evaporation. This limits our ability to keep water in the lake. We need to keep some water in the creek for fish.”

Reimer said the lake is dropping roughly half a centimetre a day. If the dam was closed completely, the lake would still drop by .45 cm a day.

However, Reimer is not overly concerned about water levels – not yet, anyway.

He said authorities will be able to replenish lake levels over the coming winter.