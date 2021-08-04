Better mapping expected as smoke begins to lift at Bunting wildfire at Mabel Lake

Photo: BCWS

Lifting smoke at the Bunting Road wildfire on the east side of Mabel Lake is expected to allow a return to action and better mapping of the fire.

In a Wednesday update, the BC Wildfire Service says recent precipitation helped increase humidity and lower fire behaviour.

The fire remains out of control and was last mapped at 4,932 hectares.

Crews continues to secure the control line and enforce machine guards with the primary objective to protect structures along Mabel Lake Forest Service Road, which remains closed between the 14 and 40-kilometre marks.

The wildfire service again reminds the public to obey the closure as fire crews have reported seeing people drive past closures into the active fire area, creating a safety hazard.

An evacuation order remains in place for 66 properties on Mabel Lake Forest Service Road.

Eight firefighters and two helicopters are assigned to the fire.