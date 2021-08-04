Water restrictions eased for Mabel Lake residents

Photo: Mabel Lake Resort/file photo

Water restrictions are being eased in the Mabel Lake area.

In response to resident efforts to conserve water and reduce peak demand, the Regional District of North Okanagan is easing restrictions as the system has not been exceeding capacity.

Some restrictions remain, however, as the watershed continues to be in a Level 3 drought.

Residents may now water outdoors (based on street address) up to three days per week. This schedule is as follows:

Sunday – Even House Address

Monday – No Sprinklers

Tuesday – Odd House Address

Wednesday – Even House Address

Thursday – Odd House Address

Friday – Even House Address

Saturday – Odd House Address

Sprinkler use is allowed between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. only.

The RDNO warns a return to high outdoor water use could push the system beyond its capacity again and necessitate a return to two-days per week watering.

Most lawns only need water once per week to remain healthy, the district says. Lawns naturally brown and go dormant with minimal water when it is hot – this is OK, and the lawn will green up when the weather cools.

The three-day schedule should not be viewed as a directive to water every allowable day, the RDNO adds.

Even when under restrictions, residents may water any time by hand with a watering can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle. Drip irrigation is also allowed any time.

The Bunting Road wildfire continues to burn on the east side of the lake.