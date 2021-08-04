Vernon man far exceeds fundraising goals in honour of late mother

Photo: Contributed

Oliver Stankiewicz wasn't even half-way through a 100-kilometre run when he "hit a wall."

But, thanks to support from friends and family, the Vernon man finished the run to raise money in honour of his mom, Laura Stankiewicz, who passed from cancer in 2020 at 59 years old.

Stankiewicz completed the run in just over 16 hours. He set out with the goal of raising $5,000 for the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, the same hospital he was born in and the hospital where his mother spent the last days of her life.

When all the donations were tallied, Stankiewicz had raised more than $30,000.

"It far exceeded my expectations," said Stankiewicz. "It definitely elevated things for me. The community just stepped up so huge in terms of donations coming in, but also retailers donating prizes and donating their time and services."

Stankiewicz said the run – more than two marathons in length – had some "challenges." During training for the event, Stankiewicz said he ran more than 70 km.

“This run, I hit a wall pretty early. It was a little terrifying to hit it that soon,” said Stankiewicz. "But I had a good support crew, and those guys talked me through and told me I can do it and at that point I put the emotions and the physical pain on the back burner."

Based on the success of his inaugural fundraiser, Stankiewicz said he is planning to do it again next year.