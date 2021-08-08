Vernon's Caetani Centre hosting annual Splash of Red fundraiser online

Photo: Caetani Centre

Vernon's Caetani Centre is hosting its annual Splash of Red auction – and for the second consecutive year it will be online.

The fundraiser went live on the centre’s new Splash of Red website this week, and bids can be made until Aug. 19 at 9 p.m.

Both local and internationally renowned artists have donated over 40 works towards this year’s auction, which includes paintings in all media, metal and glass sculpture, and more.

After years of planning, the Caetani Centre has opened the historic Caetani house to the public, with the launch of its guided tours.

So far, the Centre has received positive interest from the community and visitors who have booked tours, selling them out until September, to see the preserved Caetani artifacts, learn the story of the Caetani family, and marvel in the wonder that is Sveva’s heralded Recapitulation painting series.

“Both our participating artists and patrons have indicated that they are on board with supporting this important community facility and heritage site,” says executive director Susan Brandoli.

“We are very impressed with the quality of the works that have been donated for this year's auction, and also with the level of passion demonstrated by our many supporters.”

Due to the size of the Recapitulation Series, the Caetani Centre is only able to exhibit the first few chapters of the entire series at this time.

Thanks to a significant grant from the Department of Canadian Heritage Cultural Spaces Fund, and matching fundraising from previous Splash of Red events, the Centre will be installing a sliding archival storage system that will allow them to show the rest of the series, and also upgrade the facility with ramps and bathroom renovations for greater accessibility.

People interested in placing a bid for the online auction can register here.