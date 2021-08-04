White Rock Lake wildfire moves to within 8.5 km of Westside Road

Photo: BCWS

The White Rock Lake wildfire burning between Vernon and Kamloops saw a slight decrease in smoke on Tuesday, which allowed BC Wildfire Service personnel to better track its southern and eastern fire perimeter.

The fire has burned an estimated 32,500 hectares and has moved to within 8.5 kilometres of Westside Road and the western shores of Okanagan Lake.

The slight downturn in fire activity caused by the last rainfall is now gone, and forecast winds may significantly impact fire activity, the wildfire service said Wednesday.

“As of last night, the most eastern perimeter of the fire was approximately 8.5 kilometres west of Westside Road. The decrease in smoke has also allowed aircraft to be safely utilized for fire suppression efforts,” the BCWS updated.

There are currently 136 firefighters, 10 danger tree fallers/assessors, 43 pieces of heavy equipment, 11 helicopters, 14 support staff, and 117 structure protection personnel from 25 different fire departments assigned to the massive fire.

On the northwest flank today, crews will be actioning a small excursion to the northwest of the fire perimeter.

Crews are supporting fire guards with hose lay and a water delivery system, and will use direct attack on the fire where possible from Pratt Road to Monte-Camp Road.

Where site conditions permit, crews will be completing small hand ignitions to burn fuels off from Mowing Machine Forest Service Road to tie in to control lines along the southwest flanks, the BCWS says.