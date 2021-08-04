Ongoing vaccination clinics in Vernon, Armstrong and Enderby

Photo: Contributed

It's Walk-in Wednesday, and British Columbians are being encouraged to get a shot in the arm to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone 12 and older (born in 2009 or earlier) can get their first or second dose of the COVID vaccine by drop-in at Interior Health clinics, mobile clinics, or by appointment.

IH says its Armstrong clinic, at St. Joseph's Hall, will be doing vaccinations until 3:30 this afternoon.

Ongoing clinics are also held at the Vernon recreation complex Monday to Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Thursdays, it is open from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

The Enderby clinic is being held at the seniors centre Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The ongoing clinics are closed from from noon to 1 p.m. daily.

Anyone getting a vaccine is asked to bring their BC Services Card/Personal Health Number and photo ID.

People are also asked to wear a mask. One will be provided for those who do not have one.

