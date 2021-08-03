Vernon RCMP detachment welcomes 3 new members

Photo: RCMP

Meet the newest members of the North Okanagan RCMP's team.

A trio of experienced officers recently joined the detachment.

Sgt. James Fayle joins the Vernon detachment after serving as detachment commander of the Tumbler Ridge RCMP for four and a half years. With more than 20 years service in the RCMP, his experience will be utilized in his new role as watch commander of B Watch.

Vernon is the second stop in his career for Const. Joel Kooger. He has six years of frontline policing experience. Relocating from Northern B.C., Kooger brings a passion for community policing and involvement and is eager to build positive relationships with the public.

Const. Holly Van Woerden and her family are enjoying a change from the hustle and bustle of the Lower Mainland. Van Woerden has over nine years of policing experience.

"Each of these outstanding individuals bring a wealth of experience to our front line policing operations," says Supt. Shawna Baher.

"They have fit right in, and their contributions will help to ensure we continue to deliver the best possible policing services to the communities and residents of the North Okanagan."