Westside Road residents coping with White Rock Lake fire evacuation

All eyes are on the White Rock Lake fire that has forced the evacuation of part of the Okanagan Indian Band and put other communities on alert.

Crews continue to fight the fire, which is burning out of control between Vernon and Kamloops and has burned more than 32,000 hectares.

The fire is about 12 kilometres west of Westside Road, and evacuation orders affecting 544 properties are still in effect.

Among those evacuated was Calgary resident Todd Weisgerber, who was visiting his mother on Westside Road when the order came down.

Weisgerber says the evacuation was orderly as most people were prepared due to an alert that was issued a week prior.

Weisgerber was waiting Tuesday for his mother to register at the emergency services reception centre at the Vernon recreation complex.

The challenge now is finding a place to stay.

“A lot of the hotels are already full with people from other areas coming into town, so we are just trying to figure out what we are going to do,” said Weisgerber. They are currently staying with friends.

Also at the rec centre is the Salvation Army, which is providing food and whatever comfort they can for evacuees.

Family services co-ordinator Sandra Rowsell says they are providing care packs, coffee, snacks, hamburgers and other items.

“Yesterday (Monday), we served 132 people. That's why we are here – to help people,” said Rowsell.

Westside Road is closed to all but emergency vehicles and essential resident traffic south of Six Mile Creek Road.

Amanda Pasher, with Alliance Traffic Control, says for the most part people have been pleasant and understanding when told they cannot go through.

“It's really sad when you see people coming through to get medication for their kids, or their animals that were left behind, or they are going to feed their farm animals that were left behind,” said Pasher as a steady stream of vehicles arrived at the checkpoint.

Among those who have been evacuated is OKIB Chief Byron Louis, who is staying in West Kelowna.

Louis said he knows of a few people who have refused to leave.

“If it starts to move, they definitely have to be out of there because you can't be sending people back in there to get them out,” said Louis.

Louis said the Lytton fire and the speed with which it ravaged that community is a prime example of why people should pay heed to wildfire officials.

“These things can be life threatening,” he said.

“We really need to pay close attention to those who are in the position to provide qualified advice,” said Louis.

Meanwhile, animals of all description have had to be evacuated as well.

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association has space ready for animals at Historic O'Keefe Ranch.