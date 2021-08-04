Unreserved auction of multimillion Coldstream mansion fails to secure a buyer

Photo: Engel & Volkers

A multimillion-dollar Coldstream mansion failed to sell at auction.

The unreserved auction of the Ravine Drive home had been extended by a month, and the bidding window closed as July ended with the seller opting not to go ahead, says realtor Richard James Deacon with Engel & Volkers.

The property had initially been listed in May with a value $17 million.

The price was lowered to $12,999,999 and then $9,999,999. It has now been lowered another million dollars and is a regular listing than up for auction.

"It's still for sale, but the market determined it didn't want to pay what the seller wanted," Deacon said Tuesday.

"The seller reviewed multiple bids and decided not to proceed with the auction."

Deacon said the stunning 16,000-square-foot mansion has continued to attract interest, and there have been more inquiries since the auction expired.

The home has five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, and sits on a five-acre estate.

Based on a replacement cost of $900 per square foot, someone will eventually get a great deal, Deacon says. Including a million-dollar valuation on the land, that would put replacement cost at $15.4 million.

Check out the listing here.