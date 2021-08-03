Rain helps reduce Bunting wildfire to Rank 1, heavy smoke still an issue

Photo: BCWS

Crews continue to secure a control line to protect structures at the Bunting Road wildfire on the east side of Mabel Lake.

Recent precipitation helped increase humidity and lower fire behaviour to a smouldering Rank 1.

However, visibility has been so poor due to heavy smoke that heavy equipment is having trouble operating.

Fire crews have reported seeing people drive past closures into the active fire area. The BC Wildfire Service reminds that Mabel Forest Service Road remains closed between the 14 and 40 kilometre marks.

The fire is burning in very steep terrain in heavy fuel types, and the fire continues to strip up and roll down as it makes its way south.

An evacuation order remains in place.

An initial attack crew will be on site overnight, monitoring the fire until early morning.

The fire has burned an estimated 4,932 hectares and remains out of control.