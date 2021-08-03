Sophisticated ‘emergency’ scam uses inside information to target senior

Photo: Contributed

Madeleine Ashley was still shaken when she called Castanet to warn others about a scam she nearly fell for.

The Vernon area woman says someone called her Tuesday morning, pretending to be her son.

“I got a call from a private number, and when the fellow talked to me he was crying and he said he was Rick, which is my son’s name, and that he was in a car accident,” Ashley said.

When she told the caller he didn’t sound like Rick, he said he broke his nose, and that’s why he sounded different. Ashley said she was told to wait for a call from a Lawyer.

Another man, claiming to be her son’s lawyer called and said Rick was in a holding cell and asked for a retainer of $5,000 to get him out.

She explains what happened next. “He wanted the $5,000 by one o’clock this afternoon, and so I was in a panic and hung up and called the brother he (Rick) is living with. He said ‘he’s right here mom. It’s a scam call’.”

The fraudsters used an elaborate story about a child in the other vehicle with a broken femur, and her son possibly facing criminal charges.

“I just about had a heart heart attack. I’m in my mid-70s, I don’t know how they would even say broken femur, because six week ago my son broke his femur exercising, in an accident while running. So I thought, what are the chances that he would break a child’s leg in that very same place,” said Ashley.

Now she’s worried what other personal, family information these scammers might try to use against her.

“My youngest son is a super-smart man in the business world and he says Mom, you have to get off Facebook, don’t answer any of those silly quizzes.”

She’s now thinking of getting off social media altogether, in order to protect her personal information.

Ashley will be reporting the call to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. It lists the so-called ‘emergency’ scam as one of the common frauds that target seniors.