BC Wildfire Service setting up fire camp at Vernon's Kin Racetrack grounds

Photo: Google Maps

A firefighter camp is being set up at Vernon's Kin Racetrack grounds.

The North Okanagan Complex fire camp will be a base of operations for about 200 The BC Wildfire Service firefighters and support staff responding to wildfires in the area, including the White Rock Lake wildfire, which is threatening both Okanagan Indian Band lands and the communities of Westwold and Falkland.

Crews are expected to begin arriving at the camp today, which is anticipated to be operational for the next four to six weeks.

The tent camp will include kitchen facilities, shower and washroom facilities, warehousing, and incident management offices.

Access is limited to BC Wildfire Service personnel and approved visitors only, and the public is asked to stay away.

"Vernon welcomes BC Wildfire Service to our community and would like to thank all firefighters and support personnel who are working tirelessly across the province in response to wildfire activities taking place," the City of Vernon said in a press release announcing the camp.