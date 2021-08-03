First cannabis harvest at Lumby's True Leaf passes government inspection

Photo: True Leaf

North Okanagan cannabis company True Leaf Brands has successfully completed its first harvest.

The company has produced a small-batch cultivation of Orange Tingz at 20.6% THC and 2.3% terpenes, with no detectable microbials or heavy metals, the Lumby-based company says in a press release.

A second batch was also cultivated and tested at 21.2% THC and 2.5% terpenes with negligible levels of microbials.

The certificates of analysis for the batches confirm True Leaf has met Health Canada’s testing requirements to release the product for sale.

The results were achieved without the use of pesticides or gamma irradiation.

Product from the batches will be sold in the wholesale cannabis marketplace.

“The success of our inaugural harvest confirms True Leaf is ready to scale its cannabis operations,” says CEO Darcy Bomford. “We look forward to moving to the next phase of our strategic plan – bringing this top-quality, non-gamma irradiated cannabis to consumers.”

True Leaf is a licensed producer of cannabis preparing to launch a program to provide path-to-market services for micro-cultivators.

The program will operate from the company's 40-acre property in Lumby.