Field of Screams will return to Historic O'Keefe Ranch this fall

Photo: Contributed

The Zombie Apocalypse is coming to O'Keefe Ranch.

COVID restrictions may have put a temporary hold on the ranch's ghoulishly popular Field of Screams event last year, but will be back this fall.

The corn maze scare fest was cancelled last year because of COVID, but this October there will be 17 nights of freaky fun.

Field of Screams: Zombie Apocalypse will feature the origin of the infection, a breakout hospital and even an overtaken amusement park.

For the first time, there will be four mazes for fright delight.

The Dark Maze will feature no lights, no actors and no sets, just you and your imagination.

Field of Screams will start ticket sales early this year and will be limiting the tickets sold each night. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Field of Screams will be held Oct. 1, 2, 7-9, 13-16, 20-23, 27-30.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will run from 7 to 10 p.m.

Online ticket prices are $10 for a Dark Maze pass, $15 single maze pass, $30 double maze pass, and $45 for an all-maze pass.

At the gate, tickets will be $15, $20, $35 and $50. Prices do not include GST.

Cheap Nights will be held on Oct. 7, 13, 20, 27 featuring all-maze passes for $30 plus GST.

Field of Screams offers a VIP option for an extra $20 per ticket.