Several fires in Sugar Lake/Monashee Provincial Park area burning out of contol

Photo: Contributed

A wildfire burning north of Sugar Lake in the North Okanagan has grown to an estimated 930 hectares in size.

The Star Creek fire was reported on July 9.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown. It's one of several fires burning north of Cherryville and east of the large Bunting Road fire on the east side of Mabel Lake.

A few kilometres to the east, the Spectrum Creek fire is burning out of control, and is mapped at 5.4 hectares.

To the north, the Lower Nelson Forest Service Road fire is classified as under control and is estimated to be .10 of a hectare.

In Monashee Provincial Park, the Hobson Peak fire has been mapped at 350 hectares, while the nearby Vigue Creek fire is burning at 450 hectares.