Risk of thunderstorms this afternoon in the Okanagan

Photo: File photo

There is a slight chance of rain today in the Thompson Okanagan, but also a chance of lightning.

According to Environment Canada, today will see mix of sun and cloud late this afternoon with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

The bad news is there is a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon as well for the entire Okanagan.

Wind gusts of 20 to 40 km/h are also expected this afternoon.

Kamloops could see some rain later today, but the area is not expected to see any thunderstorms.

And while the threat of lightning will ease for the Vernon and Kelowna areas tonight, the South Okanagan will continue to see a risk of thunderstorms through Wednesday.

There is a 60 per cent chance of rain throughout the Valley Friday.

Temperatures will have highs in the mid 20s for the next few days.

And of course, through it all will be smoky skies with a special air quality advisory being issued for the Southern Interior.