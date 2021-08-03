White Rock Lake wildfire evacuation alert expanded to include Falkland, Yankee Flats

Photo: CSRD

An expanded evacuation alert was issued Monday for the backcountry above Yankee Flats due to danger from the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Evacuation alerts issued on July 26 and 27 have been widened to include the following areas:

Falkland and Cedar Hill (Sweetsbridge), up Chase-Falkland Road, north to Joyce Lake.

The hills west of and above Yankee Flats Road, north to Spa Creek.

The expansion adds Bolean Lake Resort to the alert area.

In a Monday evening update, the Shuswap Emergency Program said the northeast fire perimeter is of most concern to the Falkland area.

Crews and heavy equipment are continuing to work along a stretch of machine guard to contain fire that comes down the ridge line. They are constructing a fuel-free, hand-built fire guard to tie together pre-established control lines along that flank.

Precipitation over the weekend helped fire efforts, however, the moisture will not last long as temperatures are predicted to rise again and return to 30-plus degrees, the BC Wildfire Service says.

Heavy smoke continues to impact aerial support.

The fire was last mapped at 32,312 hectares in size.

Previous evacuation orders remain in place.