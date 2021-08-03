Firefighting aircraft back in sky above White Rock Lake wildfire

Photo: BCWS Minimal precipitation provided a short reprieve in fire activity. Rank 2 and Rank 3 fire behaviour was observed into the afternoon during the peak heat of the day. This photo shows fire activity on the south flank, west of Little Bouleau Lake

UPDATE 10:35 a.m.

Smoke has cleared enough over the White Rock Lake wildfire that firefighting aircraft are back in the sky supporting ground crews.

The BC Wildfire Service said Tuesday morning they expect to have a window of about 48 hours with improved visibility.

The 32,500-hectare fire has been at its most active in the south and southeast, where it is about 13 kilometres from the west shore of Okanagan Lake. To the north, it is about three kilometres from Highway 97 at Westwold.

“On the northwest and southwest flanks, crews will continue patrolling the completed machine guard and work on extinguishing any spots that may have crossed the guard,” BCWS said.

“Crews are supporting these guards with hose lay and a water delivery system. Heavy equipment is also working to protect this guard and will use direct attack on the fire where possible from Pratt Road to Monte-Camp Road.”

On the northwest flank, crews are working on a guard along the Adelphi Road towards Wood Lake. Mop up is underway in the south along Beautiful Road, cleaning up the excursion south of the Salmon River Forest Service Road, east of Salmon Lake.

While crews got a slight reprieve over the past two days as a result of scattered rain on the fire Sunday, the forest is again drying out.

“A weak southwest flow will bring drier, warmer air back to the region today, quickly drying out forest fuels. This afternoon, winds will be southwest 10-20 km/hr easing down into the evening with temperature highs near 30 degrees.”

There are now 136 firefighters (99 of which are from Quebec), 11 helicopters, 42 pieces of heavy equipment, eight danger tree fallers and support and logistics staff assigned to the fire.

ORIGINAL 7:15 a.m.

An expanded evacuation alert was issued Monday for the backcountry above Yankee Flats due to danger from the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Evacuation alerts issued on July 26 and 27 have been widened to include the following areas:

Falkland and Cedar Hill (Sweetsbridge), up Chase-Falkland Road, north to Joyce Lake.

The hills west of and above Yankee Flats Road, north to Spa Creek.

The expansion adds Bolean Lake Resort to the alert area.

In a Monday evening update, the Shuswap Emergency Program said the northeast fire perimeter is of most concern to the Falkland area.

Crews and heavy equipment are continuing to work along a stretch of machine guard to contain fire that comes down the ridge line. They are constructing a fuel-free, hand-built fire guard to tie together pre-established control lines along that flank.

Precipitation over the weekend helped fire efforts, however, the moisture will not last long as temperatures are predicted to rise again and return to 30-plus degrees, the BC Wildfire Service says.

Heavy smoke continues to impact aerial support.

The fire was last mapped at 32,312 hectares in size.

Previous evacuation orders remain in place.