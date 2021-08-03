Outdoor activities and exercise should during heavy smoke

Victoria Femia

The wildfire smoke surrounding the Thompson-Okanagan region, fueled by the 242 wildfires burning across the province, has created health concerns.

“In wildfire smoke, the main component that is of health concern, is what we call ‘fine particulate matter,” said Tarek Ayache, air quality meteorologist for the BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“These are very fine particles… And the reason for health concern is that because of their very small size they can penetrate deep into your lungs and even into the bloodstream.”

Ayache adds that this fine particulate matter can trigger health effects, especially for people who have heart and lung conditions as well as children and the elderly.

The smoke emits other forms of gasses as well, but the main concern is the fine particulate matter, otherwise known as PM2.5.

Prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke will lead to longer-lasting health effects, Ayache says.

In order to refrain from feeling the effects of the smoke, Ayache recommends avoiding outdoor activities, especially strenuous activities outside until the smoke subsides.

“Masks do help in reducing exposure to smoke but they’re not meant to offer full protection,” said Ayache.

“It depends on the type of mask, it depends on the way folks wear the mask if it’s air-tight or not, so it really depends.”

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.