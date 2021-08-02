Emergency crews and helicopter responded to fire near Kal Lake lookout

UPDATE: 5:13 p.m.

Road cleared between Kalamalka Lakeview Drive and Birnie Road, DriveBC reports.

UPDATE: 2:49 p.m.

At approximately 12:50 p.m. Vernon Fire Rescue Service was dispatched to a truck fire on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive, south of the Kal Lake Lookout.

Christy Poirier, Spokesperson for the City of Vernon, said upon arrival, firefighters found the truck and a camper fully involved. An ember from the fire landed on nearby grass and shrubs, which started a wildland fire that started travelling towards Highway 97.

Firefighters from Vernon, Coldstream, and BC Wildfire Service are on scene and RCMP are also on scene to assist with traffic management.

"At this time, Northbound traffic on Highway 97 is being redirected towards Commonage Road for the safety of responders. Southbound traffic is not impacted, however, all motorists are asked to slow down when passing emergency crews," said Poirier.

Wildfire service says the fire is 0.3 hectares in size and listed as being under control.

A helicopter was at the scene bucketing the fire and has since been redeployed as the ground crew can now take over.

ORIGINAL: 1:53 p.m.

Emergency crews and a helicopter are responding to a fire just south of Vernon on Monday afternoon.

The fire is located along Kalamalka Lakeview Drive, just south of the Kalamalka Lakeview Drive lookout.

Witnesses told Castanet a thick plume of black smoke was first seen coming up from the area due to a vehicle fire. Sparks from the blaze appear to have caused the fire to spread to the surrounding area.

Castanet has a reporter on scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.