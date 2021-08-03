177685
176143
Vernon  

Paddlewheel Park in Vernon recieves a $15,000 CFNO grant award

Paddlewheel Park wins $15k

- | Story: 341733

Paddlewheel Park is getting a new HVAC system after receiving the CFNO grant of $15,000 from the Okanagan Landing and District Community Association and the Community Foundation of North Okanagan.

The association plans to match the grant award with funds from previous years of hall rentals, for the total HVAC replacement.

The current HVAC system was installed when Paddlewheel Hall was rebuilt in 1999 after a fire destroyed the original structure.

Paddlewheel Park is also extending its gratitude to the Galbraith family for their contributions to CFNO in making the grant award possible.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

178061