'Volatile' fire behaviour sees crews fighting White Rock Lake wildfire overnight

Photo: BCWS

Crews are hoping for a “slight reprieve” in the fight against one of the most aggressively burning wildfires in B.C.

The White Rock Lake wildfire, last estimated at 32,000 hectares between Vernon and Kamloops, has prompted evacuation orders and alerts spanning four regional districts and one First Nation. New alerts for the Fintry and Wilson Landing areas were issued late Sunday night.

“Crews are continuing to work towards safe, achievable operational objectives under extremely adverse conditions,” BCWS said Sunday, explaining they have been working closely with forest industry partners in fighting the blaze.

“Local industry knowledge is invaluable to operational success,” BCWS added. Heavy equipment operators have been working through the night, accessing areas that would otherwise be inaccessible due to volatile fire behaviour during daylight hours.

Over the weekend, the fire grew aggressively along the south flank where it jumped the Salmon River Forest Service Road, a previous control line.

“Where feasible, heavy equipment has been working towards developing secondary containment lines south of this flank.”

Rain that fell Sunday is expected to slow the rapid spread of the fire somewhat, but not enough fell to make a significant difference in the long term.

Crews are still being hampered by heavy smoke, which is preventing aircraft from flying at times.

Firefighters continue to patrol completed machine guards on the northwest and southwest flanks. A water delivery system and hose guard is reinforcing those areas while crews look for opportunities for controlled burns.

A ground-based retardant unit is also reinforcing control lines in the east.

There are close to 100 firefighters, 41 structural protection specialists, 39 pieces of heavy equipment, air support and other staff assigned to the fire.