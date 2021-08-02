Evacuation orders and alerts issued by the TNRD and RDCO for properties surrounding the White Rock Lake wildfire

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 9:56 a.m.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has upgraded a previous evacuation alert to an order.

In addition, a State of Local Emergency has been issued for the RDCO along North Westside Road resulting in an evacuation order for all properties in Westshore Estates.

The order was issued Sunday night. Properties now under the RDCO's evacuation order include:

11100 Antler Road

801 Beau Park Road

11000 Bouleau Lake Road

Select properties on Bouleau Lake Road (no civic address, please see map)

980 Gates Road

10780 Whiteman Creek Road

11140 Whiteman Creek Road

Select properties on Whiteman Creek Road (no civic address, please see map).

All properties in Westshore Estates

The Thompson-Nicole Regional District also issued an evacuation alert for the following 76 addresses properties on Monday morning:

12480 Douglas Lake Rd;

9140 Fraser Rd;

4920 Lauder Rd to 5420 Lauder Rd;

5091 Northcott Rd to 5127 Northcott Rd;

7160 and 7200 Roche Lake Rd;

7000 Smith Lake FSR;

4570 Wildwood Rd to 4621 Wildwood Rd; and

any properties with the boundary outlined on the map below

There have now been several evacuation alerts and orders issued by four regional districts and one First Nation in relation to the White Rock Lake fire. Residents near the fire should check with each local government for details on past alerts and orders.

Photo: TNRD Properties on evacuation alert

UPDATE 9:30 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says “variable” amounts of rain fell on the White Rock Lake wildfire on Sunday.

The northern areas on the fire in the Westwold area received up to 10 millimetres of rain, which was enough to provide a reprieve from fire behaviour over the next 24-48 hours.

The southern part of the fire, where it has been at its most active, very little rain fell.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-20s. Winds will be 10-20 km/hr with gusts up to 30 km/hr in the afternoon.

“In the south, fire behaviour continues to be quite active,”BCWS said.

The fire is estimated to be 32,312 hectares in size.

Today crews along the southern flank of the fire will be working along Beautiful Road to mop up the excursion south of the Salmon River Forest Service Road, east of Salmon Lake.

Structure protection personnel are preparing to deploy structure protection apparatuses in the community of Monte Lake and Pinaus Lake as required.

Today, personnel will begin working along Westside Road to evaluate resource and equipment requirements should it be required.

Westside Road remains closed to incoming traffic through the evacuation zone on OKIB lands due to the fire.

UPDATE: 7:47 a.m.

The City of Vernon activated their Emergency Support Services Reception Centre to receive evacuees from the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The Reception Centre is located at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre (3310 37th Street).

All evacuees should register online with the ESS Evacuee Registration and Assistance tool even if you don't require referrals such as other housing services

Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, the city asks people to consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible. Take pets with you if you can

If you require services, please visit the Vernon ESS Reception Centre. The Reception Centre will close at 2:00 a.m. on Aug. 2 and will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on the same day.

ORIGINAL: 5 a.m.

Crews are hoping for a “slight reprieve” in the fight against one of the most aggressively burning wildfires in B.C.

The White Rock Lake wildfire, last estimated at 32,000 hectares between Vernon and Kamloops, has prompted evacuation orders and alerts spanning four regional districts and one First Nation. New alerts for the Fintry and Wilson Landing areas were issued late Sunday night.

“Crews are continuing to work towards safe, achievable operational objectives under extremely adverse conditions,” BCWS said Sunday, explaining they have been working closely with forest industry partners in fighting the blaze.

“Local industry knowledge is invaluable to operational success,” BCWS added. Heavy equipment operators have been working through the night, accessing areas that would otherwise be inaccessible due to volatile fire behaviour during daylight hours.

Over the weekend, the fire grew aggressively along the south flank where it jumped the Salmon River Forest Service Road, a previous control line.

“Where feasible, heavy equipment has been working towards developing secondary containment lines south of this flank.”

Rain that fell Sunday is expected to slow the rapid spread of the fire somewhat, but not enough fell to make a significant difference in the long term.

Crews are still being hampered by heavy smoke, which is preventing aircraft from flying at times.

Firefighters continue to patrol completed machine guards on the northwest and southwest flanks. A water delivery system and hose guard is reinforcing those areas while crews look for opportunities for controlled burns.

A ground-based retardant unit is also reinforcing control lines in the east.

There are close to 100 firefighters, 41 structural protection specialists, 39 pieces of heavy equipment, air support and other staff assigned to the fire.